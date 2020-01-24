Premier Doug Ford to take questions amid teachers' strikes, appointment controversy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will speak with reporters Friday morning amid strife with education workers, an overcrowding crisis in hospitals and a fresh controversy around new appointments to the province's human rights commission.

Ford will be joined by Attorney General Doug Downey and a number of local Progressive Conservative MPPs at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga for an announcement at 8:30 a.m.

On its Twitter account, Peel police say there will be a funding announcement.

The government hasn't said what the news conference will be about, but Ford is likely to face a number of questions about the ongoing teachers' strikes and a number of other issues that surfaced this week.

All four major teachers' unions took job action this week, including rotating, one-day strikes by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario that have affected broads throughout the province.

Meanwhile, a CBC Toronto investigation has revealed that so-called "hallway health care" has become routine in Ontario's hospitals. Despite promises by Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott to tackle overcrowding, the problem appears to be getting worse.

And on Tuesday, the head of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Renu Mandhane, raised questions about two unexpected part-time appointments to the body, including a Toronto police constable and a McMaster University professor. Neither had applied for the roles.

Downey will also like be asked about a decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal that could have significant ramifications for a number of high-profile convictions in the province.