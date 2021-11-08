Premier, health minister to speak at Mississauga hospital
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Mississauga Hospital Wednesday morning.
Announcement will be followed by the release of the 2021 auditor general’s report
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Mississauga Hospital Wednesday morning.
Ford is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott, shortly before the release of the provincial auditor general's annual report. That report will shed light on Ontario's personal protective equipment supply, as well as its pandemic support for businesses.
CBC News will carry the announcement live in the player above.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?