Premier, health minister to speak at Mississauga hospital

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Mississauga Hospital Wednesday morning.

Announcement will be followed by the release of the 2021 auditor general’s report

CBC News ·

13 minutes ago
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott make an announcement on Dec. 1, 2021. 0:00

Ford is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott, shortly before the release of the provincial auditor general's annual report. That report will shed light on Ontario's personal protective equipment supply, as well as its pandemic support for businesses.

CBC News will carry the announcement live in the player above.

