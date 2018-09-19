Will Toronto have a 25-ward election? Court decision coming Wednesday morning

Ontario's Court of Appeal is set to release its decision Wednesday morning on whether to suspend a lower court's ruling which struck down a bill meant to slash Toronto city council from 47 seats to 25.

Premier Doug Ford's government is seeking a stay of that ruling, which deemed the council-cutting Bill 5 "unconstitutional" and reinstated the city's 47 wards.

If the court grants a stay, Toronto will go into its Oct. 22 municipal election under Ford's plan for 25 wards.

Last week, Ford's government made a second attempt at introducing legislation to cut Toronto council with Bill 31, which invokes the controversial notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to override the court ruling.

Ford has been trying to push the bill through — ​even holding a rare midnight sitting of the legislature —​ amid protests and critics' condemnation.

But in court Tuesday, a lawyer for the province said the government would hold off voting on Bill 31 if a stay is granted.

A panel of three judges heard arguments on Tuesday. Their decision is expected at 10 a.m. ET.