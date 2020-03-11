Doug Ford in 'good health' after attending same conference as COVID-19 patient

The Ontario government says Premier Doug Ford is in good health and not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms after attending a conference where one attendant had the virus.

Health officials say the latest person to contract the novel coronavirus had attended the Prospectors and Developers Association in Canada conference earlier in March.

Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both attended the prominent mining conference on one of the same days as the new patient.

Health officials in Sudbury, Ont., say the patient is now in self isolation at his home in the central Ontario city.

A spokesperson for Ford said Sudbury health officials have not yet contacted the premier during their case tracking process.

"Premier Ford is in good health and has experienced none of the symptoms related to COVID-19," said spokesperson Ivana Yelich in an email.

The new patient brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 37.