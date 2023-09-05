Premier Doug Ford to face questions in wake of housing minister's resignation, cabinet shuffle

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions Tuesday in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.

Ford is set to speak to media at 10 a.m. ET at Queen's Park. You can watch the news conference live in this story. Opposition parties are also set to respond to the news before and after Ford's scheduled appearance.

Steve Clark, Ford's former housing minister, announced he would cede his post Monday despite weeks of insisting he would stay on to guide the province's efforts to build more housing.

Clark's resignation came days after a scathing report from Ontario's integrity commissioner concluded he broke ethics rules when the housing ministry chose land to be removed from the protected Greenbelt for development.

A similarly damning report from Ontario's auditor general, released on August 9, found the process was heavily influenced by a small group of politically connected developers. Clark's former chief of staff, Ryan Amato, headed up that effort and had direct contact with some of those developers or their lawyers, the auditor general said. Amato resigned on August 22.

The RCMP is currently weighing whether there are grounds for a potential police investigation into the Ford government's Greenbelt land swap.

Clark has said he intends to stay on as MPP for the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

A cabinet shuffle by Ford on Monday afternoon announced that Paul Calandra will leave his role as the long-term care minister to take over Clark's portfolio, in addition to a number of other changes.

Ford issued a statement saying the "renewed team" is the right one to build needed homes, highways and public transit.