Doug Ford reversing retroactive funding cuts amid fierce pressure from Toronto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reversing this year's cuts to municipal funding, though future cuts will continue as planned.

The reversal was expected to include services such as child care and public health.

Ford is making the announcement with Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark at 10:15 a.m. ET outside his office at Queen's Park.

The Progressive Conservative government has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks over funding changes first revealed in its spring budget. The city says it's losing millions in funding for everything from public health to child care to paramedics.

More than 31,000 people have signed a petition demanding the province reverse the cuts, which were revealed after the city passed its 2019 budget.

The City of Toronto has said the cuts will have a significant negative impact on the public. The total cuts amount to $177 million in 2019, city officials have said.

Mayor John Tory had said the city may be forced to reduce services or increase taxes due to the cuts.

Last week, Ford revealed a new fund to help cities and school boards review their budgets in an effort to find additional savings.