'Give your head a shake': Ontario premier blasts Trump's new U.S. tariffs
Trump reimposing a 10% tariff on aluminum from Canada
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump over his administration's new aluminum
tariffs.
Trump announced Thursday that he would be reimposing a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imported from Canada, saying the step was necessary to defend the U.S. aluminum industry.
Ford says he's disappointed in the president for potentially compromising a historically strong trade relationship.
He notes Trump's decision also comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when industries around the world are struggling with ongoing economic fallout.
WATCH | Ford blasts 'unacceptable' tariffs imposed by Trump:
In response, the premier is urging Ontario residents to "hit 'em where it hurts," describing the province and its consumer base as an economic powerhouse.
He says Ontario manufacturers should more aggressively label their goods as "made in Ontario" to help consumers buy local products.
WATCH | Ford urging consumers to buy Canadian:
