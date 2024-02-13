Ontario premier, finance minister set to make announcement at Mississauga gas station

Doug Ford and Peter Bethlenfalvy are holding a news conference at a gas station in Mississauga.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are set to make an announcement on Tuesday.

The pair will be at a gas station in Mississauga for a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch it live in the player above.

The appearance comes one day after the Ontario Appeal Court ruled that the province's controversial wage restraint law, Bill 124, is unconstitutional.

In the wake of the decision, the government said it would not appeal further and instead repeal the law in its entirety in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Bethlenfalvy also released Ontario's third-quarter finances on Monday, projecting the province will end the fiscal year with a $4.5 billion deficit.

It was the last fiscal update before Bethlenfalvy releases the 2024 provincial budget, which must be tabled by the end of March.