Doug Ford names 31 MPPs as parliamentary assistants, each getting $16K on top of six-figure salaries

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named 31 MPPs as parliamentary assistants, with each receiving an additional $16,600 on top of their already six-figure salaries.

Ford's office announced the names in a news release Wednesday, the same day opposition parties called for an external review into government appointments after it was revealed that at least three had personal ties to his former chief of staff.

Parliamentary assistants "support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership," the news release said. "They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province."

Wednesday's announcement means there are now 13 more parliamentary assistants than there were before the cabinet shuffle.

'The gravy train is getting crowded'

The move comes just a day after it emerged that an appointee to Ontario's Public Accountants Council, Katherine Pal, was the niece of Dean French, who himself resigned as chief of staff Friday.

That resignation came after the premier rescinded two of four agents-general appointments also reportedly connected with French.

In a statement, the official Opposition took aim at Ford's appointments, calling out what they say amounts to a 14 per cent raise, "while firing education and health care workers."

"The gravy train is getting crowded," said NDP MPP Taras Natyshak. "Under Ford, hundreds of health care and education workers have gotten pink slips, and every public sector working person will see their salary throttled to one per cent or less this year.

"Does Doug Ford's cabinet actually need this much help? Or is Doug Ford using public money to buy the happiness and loyalty of a caucus that's been reportedly unhappy with him?"

Here's the entire list of parliamentary assistants: