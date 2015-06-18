Ontario NDP leader calls on Premier Ford to apologize after accusing Indigenous MPP of vaccine queue-jumping

The leader of Ontario's NDP is calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize to Indigenous member of Provincial Parliament Sol Mamakwa after Ford accused him of vaccine queue-jumping during question period on Thursday.

Mamakwa — who represents the northwest Ontario riding of Kiiwetinoong — was invited by Muskrat Dam First Nation Chief Gordon Beardy to receive his first dose of the vaccine in February.

A statement from the NDP on February 1 states Mamakwa was invited to get his vaccine "at the request of First Nations and public health leaders ... following very low sign-up numbers in some First Nations communities" and to "combat vaccine hesitancy in First Nations communities."

One month later, on March 1, Mamakwa later posted a photo on Twitter stating he received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Sandy Lake First Nation after being invited.

Both Muskrat Dam First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation are in the Kiiwetinoong riding.

On March 1, 2021, I was invited by Sandy Lake First Nation to receive my 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine. I was there to promote vaccine uptake in fly-in First Nations. <br><br>Meegwetch to Dr. Suzanne Shoush for the shot. <a href="https://t.co/M6K2JB8Y0H">pic.twitter.com/M6K2JB8Y0H</a> —@solmamakwa

"The member flew in [to] get his vaccine, so thank you for doing that and kind of jumping the line," Ford said during question period Thursday. "I talked to a few chiefs that were pretty upset about that for flying into the community that he doesn't belong to, but that's here nor there."

Current guidelines in Ontario state that current priority for Phase 1 vaccinations include "Indigenous adults in northern remote and higher risk communities (on-reserve and urban)."

Horwath calls on Ford to apologize to MPP, Indigenous leaders

During media scrums, NDP Opposition leader Andrea Horwath defended Mamakwa's actions.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a reality in many communities as a result of generations of systemic racism, historic traumas, and poor treatment by the health system," she said.

"The member for Kiiwetinoong did what all of us are called to do. He stepped up, he lead by example and he continues to be a big part of the efforts to show that the vaccine is safe."

Horwath said the premier's comments insulted Mamakwa's actions and "undermined the work of First Nations leadership and people in fighting COVID-19."

She said she is calling on the premier to apologize to Mamakwa and Indigenous leaders and people "who called on him to join them in helping to protect their communities from COVID-19."