Premier, ministers of transportation, infrastructure and Toronto mayor to make announcement
Premier Doug Ford and the provincial ministers of transportation and infrastructure, alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory, are making an announcement in Scarborough Wednesday.
Officials holding 1 p.m. news conference in Scarborough
CBC News is carrying the news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.
