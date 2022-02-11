Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Friday morning while protest blockades continue to shut down parts of Ottawa's city core and Windsor's Ambassador Bridge.

Meanwhile, more protests are expected at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto, forcing police to close off several roads in the surrounding area.

Ford is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. You'll be able to watch the news conference live in this story.

Ford has faced criticism for not doing more to stop the so-called convoy protest in Ottawa, which is now set to enter its third weekend.

He has told the protesters, who are opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures brought in by governments to curb the spread of the virus, to end their blockades and go home. However, his government also declined a third invitation to participate in trilateral talks to deal with ongoing protests, sources told CBC News on Thursday.

So far, Ford's government hasn't significantly altered its plan to ease public health measures.

Meanwhile Friday, policing resources are being deployed in Windsor, Ont., to the area of the Ambassador Bridge, where protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions have been snarling cross-border traffic since Monday.

The protest has disrupted traffic along the crucial trucking route that connects Windsor and Detroit, prompting escalating concern over the impact on the auto industry, which has idled some plants, and Canada-U.S. trade overall.