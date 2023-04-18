Ford to make announcement after hinting the Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place grounds

The announcement comes a week after Ford hinted his government would soon announce that the Science Centre will be moved to the Ontario Place grounds.

Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference Tuesday, days after after signalling his government would soon announce that the Science Centre will be moved to the Ontario Place grounds.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. along Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma and Neil Lumsden, minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Last Thursday, Ford strongly suggested that the province intends to move the aging Ontario Science Centre to the Ontario Place grounds on the Toronto waterfront — a site that itself is undergoing a controversial redevelopment process.

Ford signified that an official announcement would be coming this week.

"I think it's a fabulous idea and there is a tremendous opportunity," he said at the time.

Surma told the legislature Tuesday that both places are in disrepair and the province had been looking for a new location for the science centre.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford previously said the plan to move the aging Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place grounds is a 'fabulous idea.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

First opened in 1969, the Science Centre currently sits on about 90 acres of largely ravine land at the corner of Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road in northeast Toronto. It is slated as one of the terminal stations of the Ontario Line, a 15.6-km subway line that would run from Ontario Place in the west to the Science Centre in the east.

Ford said it would make sense to build dense new housing on the land where the Science Centre sits.

The redevelopment of the Ontario Place site on Toronto's waterfront has been in the works for years.

European company Therme Group is set to build a spa and water park, and Live Nation is poised to build an outdoor concert venue at the site.

Plans for Ontario Place have also become an issue on the Toronto mayoral campaign trail.

Mayoral hopeful Ana Bailão previously said she supports moving the Science Centre to the waterfront.

In a tweet Tuesday ahead of the announcement, Bailão called on the province to guarantee the Science Centre building will be "preserved and used to serve the local community."

Coun. Josh Matlow, who is also running for mayor, called the move a "questionable" idea.

"I'm not opposed to the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre but it hasn't really been explored in any thoughtful way to understand if it's realistic and also if the redevelopment suggested can actually happen from a technical or engineering perspective."