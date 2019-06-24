Junior football coach charged after allegedly assaulting 16-year-old opposing player

Police say a junior football coach has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a player from an opposing team on Saturday evening.

Durham Regional Police say the incident happened after a game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins in Pickering, Ont.

They say when the football teams were shaking hands, several players became involved in a fight.

Officers say that during that time, a 16-year-old player from the Durham team was allegedly assaulted by one of the Mississauga team's coaches.

They say the teen was taken to hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Investigators say the 45-year-old coach from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on video to come forward.