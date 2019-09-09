Battle between Foodora and its couriers could define 'how we do work in this century'

The battle between Foodora and its couriers is headed to Ontario's labour relations board Tuesday as the company pushes back against an effort by its workers to unionize, saying its couriers are independent contractors and not employees.

In August, couriers for the food delivery company in Toronto voted on union certification — but the results remain sealed until the board decides whether they had the right to cast the ballots in the first place.

At issue is whether people employed in the gig economy should be able for join a union.

According to the national president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, the answer to that is clear.

"We consider the workers up at Foodora to be dependent contractors. The Foodora company is hiding behind the app but they still have the ability to hire, fire, discipline and they also direct the work of these of these couriers every day," said CUPW's Jan Simpson.

Foodora couriers, says Simpson, approached the union, which has been organizing couriers since 1999. Simpson adds couriers with Foodora are required to work 24-hour shifts, and cannot subcontract their work to another driver.

'We're planning to win'

She hopes the labour board will agree to unseal the votes at Tuesday's hearing and allow them to be counted so that couriers can proceed with the next stage of unionization.

"We've fought this independent contractor model before and we've won and we're planning to win again with the Foodora drivers," she said.

The company has a decidedly different take than Simpson, arguing unionizing could negatively impact couriers' flexibility and that having to pay union dues would hurt couriers, who they say are often newcomers to Canada.

"A third-party business would interfere with our current open-door policy at our Toronto office, where our couriers can drop by at anytime to discuss their challenges or issues with us. Their feedback, whether in person, by phone or email, directly influences the features and developments to the platform that we continue to push for from our global team," the company said in a statement.

Foodora argues the gig economy is beneficial to all parties, from courier to company to consumer, with flexibility among its biggest benefits.

Flexibility largely in company's hands: courier

Couriers with the company are paid $4.50 per completed order in addition to $1 for each kilometre travelled, and customer tips. Foodora says because couriers can usually deliver multiple meals per hour, they earn an average of $21 per hour.

In August, couriers for the food delivery company in Toronto voted on union certification — but the results remain sealed until the board decides whether they had the right to cast the ballots in the first place. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)

The company also says it provides a minimum rate in less dense areas so that couriers there are compensated. Compensation is also provided for excessive wait times, it says. Couriers are also covered for lost time due to an injury and given medical coverage, as well as covered by the Workplace Safety Insurance Board to receive up to 85 per cent of their pre-injury rate.

Ivan Ostos has been a courier with the company for over three years and says while app-based companies like Foodora market flexibility, that flexibility is largely within the company's hands.

"They say you can get shifts whenever you want but the reality is that only means if they make enough shifts for you ... There's not enough shifts for everyone," he told CBC News.

Ostos also points out that while the company says its couriers average $21 per hour, the reality is that number is much lower after you factor in all of the upfront costs that aren't covered.

'I see this making big waves'

"That's not accounting for all the costs of doing your work, so me as a cyclist, I pay for my own bike, my own cell phone, the data, any costs of repairs. Drivers have gas, they have insurance," he said. "So you should really minus a big chunk of that for just running this thing."

"Tips come and go, so you can't really say it's average so and so," Ostos said.

If successful, the Foodora couriers could become Canada's first unionized app-based workforce.

"Win or lose, they are testing the waters for the definition of independent contractor right now, but it can't be stressed enough that even if they are unsuccessful it doesn't necessarily mean the end of the drive to organize gig economy workers — it might just need further legislative reforms and or court challenges," said Christo Aivalis, a post-doctoral fellow focusing on labour at the University of Toronto.

Ultimately, Tuesday's hearing could go two very different ways. Either the board determines the workers have the right to unionize, they win the certification vote and bargaining can begin; or it's decided workers aren't eligible and the ballot box isn't opened.

Either way, Aivalis says the case could end up taking months or even years.

Regardless, Ostos says he's excited that the case is being heard and for what it means for workers who face "precarious" employment in the gig economy.

"I think it's going to set a precedent in how we do work in this century so I'm really happy about it and I see this making big waves in Canada and the world as a whole."