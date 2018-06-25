A food truck battle is brewing at Toronto city hall over which trucks have the right to park in fixed spots downtown.

Newer vendors are crying foul over a proposed plan from the city's licensing and standards committee, which would extend permits by two years for 23 food trucks known as stationary curb lane vendors.

The move would allow the long-established food trucks, which sell such items as hot dogs, fries and ice cream, to operate in certain fixed spots until December 31, 2022 — something newer companies say is unfair.

"Change is inevitable. It's a free market," Ada Mok, co-owner of feasTO Dumpling Food Truck, told Metro Monday on Monday.

"Those spots should be opened up to new entrepreneurs."

Mok and other new vendors are calling for one set of rules for everybody. However, older vendors say they want security as they continue to operate businesses in which they have invested.

Currently, these 23 food trucks have designated spots to park, including in front of Nathan Phillips Square.

Newer vendors, known as mobile food vendors, say they want 'one set of rules' for everybody. (CBC)

Mok sent a letter to councillors on behalf of a group of 54 food trucks that have not granted the special permits. The mobile trucks sell a greater variety of food than the stationary vendors, but face more challenges, she says.

Mok said the newer vendors have to "circle the blocks" very early in the day to find Green P spots in which to park and to serve curbside.

The 54 food trucks often work together to find spots, she said.

Under city bylaws, these vendors can operate in "mobile vending zones" at pay-and-display stations on roads, must be located 30 metres from open and operating restaurants, have to pay for parking and can operate for up to five hours a day in a given location.

Established trucks looking for 'some permanency'

Bernard Gasee, a lawyer representing some of the more established vendors, says the battle has been going on a long time.

"This is the only business these people know. It's important that they have some security. Otherwise, why would they invest money in their equipment or their truck?" he said.

Ake Alexopoulos hands out a soft-serve ice cream cone from his truck in downtown Toronto. Older, more established vendors say they want their permits extended because they want security. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"Like any other business, they want to have some permanency. This gives them some permanent rights so they can invest. They've developed clientele. And they want to serve that clientele. Most of these people are elderly people and they want to serve the rest of their life at their particular spot," he said.

Gasee said the new vendors sometimes try to sneak into the designated spots and it's important that council regulates parking spots to avoid a food truck war. For example, if the city opened up the spots in front of Nathan Phillip Square, he said there would be a huge fight for space every morning.

"The other mobile trucks have the whole city to park in. They're just jealous that certain people have permanent spots," he said.

Councillors will debate the potential changes on Tuesday.