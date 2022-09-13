1st Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto on Tuesday night

The first Canadian edition of the food world's prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed on Tuesday night, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.

Chefs will learn whether their restaurant teams have earned Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands or other distinctions.

The famous one, two and three stars single out restaurants deemed to have exceptional cuisine that reflects the personality of the chef.

The Bib Gourmand identifies restaurants that offer good quality food for good value, while the Michelin green star goes to restaurants with sustainable practices. The new Toronto guide will include top hotel picks.

Michelin named Toronto its first Canadian location in May, and added Vancouver in July.

Named after a tire company, the guides were first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by offering advice to French motorists and travellers.

That included tips on how to change a tire, where to get gas and where to eat or take shelter for the night. The guide is now in 39 countries around the world.

Michelin says anonymous inspectors pay for the food and only evaluate the quality of the cuisine. The criteria used includes product quality, mastery of flavour and cooking technique, harmony and balance of flavors, the chef's personality reflected in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the menu.

"These criteria guarantee a consistent selection so that a star restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or Tokyo," Michelin says in a release.

