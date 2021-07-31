Frozen mangoes recalled over Hepatitis A risk

Four types of frozen mangoes are being recalled due to the risk of possible Hepatitis A contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The products being recalled include:

Frozen mangoes from Nature's Touch

Mango Mania from Compliments

Mango chunks from Irresistibles

Mango chunks from President's Choice

The affected products are all sold by Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. with expiration dates of November and December 2022.

The impacted product has likely been distributed nationally, but has been sold in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

CFIA says the recall was sparked by a "foodborne illness outbreak" and that further recalls may be initiated.

Anyone who ate the products and is feeling ill is advised to call their doctor.