Toronto·Video

Mississauga Food Bank volunteer describes importance of supporting others this year

Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa spoke to volunteer Jonathan D'Souza who will hand deliver food to a client for the first time since they connected at the beginning of the pandemic.

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser for local food banks runs Dec. 1-31

CBC News ·
Mississauga Food Bank volunteer Jonathan D'Souza sorts through food. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Volunteers are the reason so many people have food on their plates in the GTA. 

Jonathan D'Souza immigrated to Mississauga from Kenya with four children and spends most of his time figuring out how get food to the people who need it.

CBC Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa met up with D'Souza in Mississauga as he prepared and delivered a food package to an elderly client named Gerry, who he'd been speaking with every week by phone since the COVID-19 pandemic started but had never met in person. 

WATCH: Ismaila Alfa speaks to Mississauga Food Bank volunteer Jonathan D'Souza. 

Mississauga Food Bank volunteer meets client for first time in-person since pandemic

CBC News Toronto

2 hours agoVideo
2:56
Mississauga Food Bank volunteer Jonathan D'Souza prepares and delivers a food package to an elderly client named Gerry, who he's spoken to every week since the pandemic started but had never met in person. 2:56

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of local food banks runs from Dec. 1-31. Visit cbc.ca/sots  for more information on how you donate and help those facing food insecurity. 

CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser, Sounds of the Season, runs from Dec. 1-31. (Alan Chan/CBC)

 

with files from Paul Borkwood, Ismaila Alfa, Jessica Low

