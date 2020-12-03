Mississauga Food Bank volunteer describes importance of supporting others this year

Volunteers are the reason so many people have food on their plates in the GTA.

Jonathan D'Souza immigrated to Mississauga from Kenya with four children and spends most of his time figuring out how get food to the people who need it.

CBC Metro Morning's Ismaila Alfa met up with D'Souza in Mississauga as he prepared and delivered a food package to an elderly client named Gerry, who he'd been speaking with every week by phone since the COVID-19 pandemic started but had never met in person.

WATCH: Ismaila Alfa speaks to Mississauga Food Bank volunteer Jonathan D'Souza.

