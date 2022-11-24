'Persistent fog' could make for dangerous commute in the GTA, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada is cautioning morning commuters Thursday about "persistent fog" that could make for hazardous travel on the roads.

The federal weather agency says that in widespread areas around Toronto there is near-zero visibility. Those conditions are forecast to continue until mid-morning, when the fog is expected to dissipate.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada said in an advisory issued just after 6 a.m. ET.

Drivers who encounter thick fog are urged to slow down and ensure their vehicle lights are on.