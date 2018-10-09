Fog advisory ends in GTA after bringing near-zero visibility to morning commute

Much of the Greater Toronto Area was blanketed in fog so dense that visibility was close to zero at times during the Tuesday morning commute, Environment Canada said.

A fog advisory has ended for the Toronto area, as well as for Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

The alert was issued shortly after 4:30 a.m., calling for "dense fog" that may "significantly and suddenly" reduce visibility to near zero.

Visibility was down to between 100 and 200 metres in some areas early Tuesday morning, according to the advisory.

Severe weather meteorologist Rob Kuhn explained that North York was blanketed in the worst patches of fog. This created treacherous driving conditions on Highway 401 and Highway 407.

Weather Alert : Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory this morning for Toronto. Near zero visibility is expected or occurring. Use caution. <a href="https://t.co/CcxgJs2PXs">pic.twitter.com/CcxgJs2PXs</a> —@CBCToronto

Drivers weren't the only ones affected by the inclement weather.

Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport were asked to confirm their flight times before heading out.

Weather in the Toronto area may affect flights this morning. Please confirm your flight time with your airline or at <a href="https://t.co/im60P3D7VP">https://t.co/im60P3D7VP</a> —@TorontoPearson

The fog "slowly" lifted through the morning. It cleared shortly after sunrise, Kuhn told CBC Toronto, amid a "stubbornly slow" warm front moving north across parts of southern Ontario.

'Mid-summer' temperatures in forecast

This will make way for a mix of sun and cloud, and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

A high of 27 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday, but the humidity will make it feel like 35.

"The temperature will be more like mid-summer," said Kuhn, noting this heat is unusual for Toronto in October.

"It will feel like a summer day, it will look like a summer day except that the sun will be a bit lower than what you get in summer and the trees are starting to turn colour."

The leaves on the trees around Toronto are just starting to change colour. (Andy Clark/Reuters)

The average temperature for this time of year is 15 C, he explained.

The summer-like heat will persist into Wednesday with a forecast high of 26 C.

A cold front, however, "soaking" northern Ontario will make the unseasonably warm temperatures short-lived, said Kuhn.

A high of 19 C is expected Thursday as the weather system moves south into the Toronto area.

"It will probably turn cooler in the afternoon," Kuhn said.

The weekend will be met with temperatures around 2 C below normal. "It's going to feel more like late October than mid July," he noted.