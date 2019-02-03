'Near zero' visibility expected for parts of GTA as fog rolls in

As the weather bounces back from nearly a week of arctic air, Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of the GTA.

"Dense fog" expected to start developing on Sunday evening will intensify around midnight, causing considerable problems with visibility on roads, the national weather agency said in a statement.

The advisory is in effect for Mississauga, Brampton, York, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Halton Hills, Milton and Caledon.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous," the advisory said.

"The dense fog will persist into Monday morning and is expected to become patchy Monday afternoon."

Drivers should be sure to keep vehicle lights turned on and follow the motorist in front of them at a safe distance.