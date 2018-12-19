At-risk youth program cut by province helped build life skills, student says

An alumnus of a school program for at-risk youth says he feels bad other students won't get the same opportunity to excel as he has after the Ford government recently slashed its funding.

Laurier University user design experience student Jonathan Wilson said he spent three years working in the Focus on Youth program at St. Mother Teresa Catholic Academy in Toronto's Malvern neighbourhood after spending three years as a camper.

He said the time in program helped him build essential life skills — ones he's used since in various student programs at Laurier.

"It gave me the leadership foundation that I have," he said of Focus on Youth. "It gave me a place for me to just freely be myself and also make friends."

The program was set up to provide activities for students in schools in areas considered underserved by other agencies.

Now, the after-school version of Focus on Youth has been cancelled. The summer version of the program will continue.

Students were hired as group leaders and peer mentors in the program.

But the Toronto Catholic District School Board said the province's decision to cut an assortment of specialized programs will result in some 95 part-time student workers immediately losing their jobs.

Focus on Youth was originally planned in part to steer students away from gangs.

Laurier student Jonathan Wilson is disappointed others won't be given the same opportunity that he had to take part in the Focus on Youth program due to funding cuts by the Ford government. 1:53

Wilson adds that the camp counsellors taught him a lot of the skills he needed to survive in an area he says didn't have a lot of positive activity.

"A few of them took me under their wing, and made me feel like I was their little brother," he added. "When I grew up and I was working, I was trying to reflect that on the other kids I was counselling."

With funding for the after-school program now cut, Wilson says he feels bad that students won't have it available to them.

"It's really bad that other students coming up after me won't really be given the same opportunity," he added. "I feel fortunate that I was able to go through it, but they won't really be given the same chance."

Cut follows review of fund, government says

The Ontario government announced in a memo to school boards on Friday that it is cutting $25 million to a fund known as the Education Programs — Other (EPO). The cut affects 11 grants administered through the fund, which is separate from general operating money.

"Despite only accounting for less than one per cent of school board funding, this fund has a long track record of wasteful spending, overspending and millions of dollars of unfunded commitments," Kayla Iafelice, press secretary for Education Minister Lisa Thompson, said in an email to CBC Toronto.

"We have performed a thorough review of the EPO fund to ensure that it better aligns with the needs and priorities of Ontario parents, teachers and students while respecting taxpayer dollars."

Teachers have spoken out against the cut saying the move was done without proper research and consultation and will affect marginalized students.