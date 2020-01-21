Ice flying off transport truck shatters GO bus windshield on Hwy. 401

The OPP say it's fortunate no one was hurt when a thick chunk of ice flew off a transport truck and slammed into a double-decker GO bus Tuesday morning and smashing its windshield.



"These sheets of ice can cause devastating injuries," said OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt.



The ice made it nearly impossible to see through the front windshield, but the driver was able to safely steer the bus off to the side.



Metrolinx says the fact the driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle on a busy highway is a sign of his skills.



Schmidt said the recent thaw followed by a deep freeze has turned snow on vehicles into sheets of ice.

'We are incredibly grateful that no one was seriously injured,' said Eve Wiggins, Metrolinx's vice president of bus operations. She says all GO bus drivers are given specialized safety training, including a course on defensive driving techniques. (Metrolinx)

He's reminding drivers to clear all ice and snow before getting behind the wheel.

"It is dangerous and can be deadly. Just think about who you would want to be sharing the road with," he said.

The OPP and Metrolinx Transit Safety Officers are investigating the incident.