'I was scared to death': Passengers on crash-landed Fly Jamaica flight slam airline

Passengers who rode aboard a plane that crash landed in Guyana last week arrived back in Toronto Friday with harrowing stories and harsh criticism for the airline.

"I'm so happy I'm here," said Poorandai Sukdeo from Toronto Pearson International Airport. The Brampton resident was in Guyana visiting her son and grandchildren.

"But I'm frustrated, I'm petrified, I'm confused," she added.

Sukdeo was one of 128 people, including crew, aboard Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 when it made an emergency landing at Cheddi Jagan airport, near the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, last Friday. The Boeing 757 experienced problems with its hydraulic systems just 20 minutes after takeoff and was forced to turn around.

During landing, several of the plane's tires blew out and its right engine became dislodged from its wing. The aircraft overshot the runway before coming to a stop metres from a deep embankment.

"I never heard so much 'God' in my life. Everybody just saying, 'oh God.'" recalled passenger Philip Simon.

"I commend the pilot because ... there was sand at the end of the runway, and he was able to direct the plane into the sand. And that caused the plane to stop."

Sukdeo said a chaotic scene ensued inside the plane.

"I was scared to death. Everybody was screaming." she told CBC Toronto.

Poorandai Sukdeo said that she and her husband struggled to get any information from Fly Jamaica while they waited to find a way back to Toronto. (CBC)

'I was so disappointed'

One of the emergency exits was blocked by the badly damaged engine. Several passengers said people were crying and shouting as the flight crew prepared to evacuate the plane.

Three elderly women were injured as they attempted to slide down the emergency chute deployed out the side of the fuselage, according to multiple passengers.

"They were unable to get up," explained Simon, who injured his right shoulder trying to help another passenger make his way off the plane. He added that he believes Fly Jamaica should have been able to make the process more safe and efficient.

Munasar Boobhan fought back tears at one point as he spoke about wife and daughter, who were both aboard the Boeing 757 when it crash landed. (CBC)

Eventually, all of the passengers and crew were safely taken out of the cabin. Some were transported to a hospital in Georgetown for treatment of whiplash and minor injuries.

Sukdeo said that in the days that followed, she and her husband struggled to get information from Fly Jamaica.

"They didn't call even one day to see how we were doing," she said. "I was so disappointed. Thank god I have a son there with a home."

'They were traumatized'

Munasar Boobhan was home in Brampton trying to help his wife and daughter make their way home after the crash landing.

He struggled to maintain his composure while he spoke about their ordeal.

"Living here, with your family over there in that mess. It's not an easy thing at all," Boobhan said. "They were traumatized in that plane, and they are still traumatized."

Several passengers who spoke to CBC News also alleged that some of their valuable belongings that they were forced to leave on the plane are now unaccounted for. Sukdeo said that gold jewellery, Canadian currency and two cell phones that she left behind are still missing.

Philip Simon said that he doesn't know when he'll be able to fly again after the experience of a crash landing. (CBC)

Airport officials told passengers that all of their belongings will be returned to them, however no one was clear about how that would actually happen, according to Sukdeo.

Fly Jamaica did not respond to a request for comment.

As for those who lived through the crash landing, some said it will be tough to board another flight.

"I don't know when I'm going to get back on a plane. At least not for now. That experience — I've never had an experience like that," said Simon.

With files from Adrian Cheung