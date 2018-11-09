Skip to Main Content
Fly Jamaica flight to Toronto crash lands at airport in Guyana
Six people were injured after a Fly Jamaica flight from Guyana to Toronto crash landed at a Guyanese airport overnight, according to officials at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

6 injured after plane experienced 'technical difficulties,' according to airport officials

CBC News ·
A flight from Guyana to Toronto's Pearson International Airport was forced to turn around due to technical problems. The plane crash landed at an airport not far from the Guyanese capital of Georgetown. (Cheddi Jang International Airport/Facebook)

The flight left from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, near the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, with 120 passengers and eight crew aboard at about 2 a.m. ET. 

About 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system, Guyana officials said at a Friday morning news conference. The aircraft returned to Cheddi Jagan, where it crash landed, eventually leaving the runway. 

Those injured are in non-life-threatening condition and being treated in hospital. 

A Guyanese government official is expected to provide an update on the incident at 10 a.m. ET.

More to come

With files from Reuters

