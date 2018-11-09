Fly Jamaica flight to Toronto crash lands at airport in Guyana
6 injured after plane experienced 'technical difficulties,' according to airport officials
Six people were injured after a Fly Jamaica flight from Guyana to Toronto crash landed at a Guyanese airport overnight, according to airline officials.
The flight left from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, near the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, with 120 passengers and eight crew aboard at about 2 a.m. ET.
About 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system, Guyana officials said at a Friday morning news conference. The aircraft returned to Cheddi Jagan, where it crash landed, eventually leaving the runway.
Those injured are in non-life-threatening condition and being treated in hospital.
A Guyanese government official is expected to provide an update on the incident at 10 a.m. ET.
