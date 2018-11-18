Global Affairs confirms Canadian citizen died week after Fly Jamaica crash landing

The federal government has made contact with local officials in Guyana to try to learn more about a Canadian citizen who died days after a plane she was aboard to Toronto crash-landed.

"Consular officials are providing consular assistance to the family during this difficult time and are in contact with local authorities to gather more information," said Maegan Graveline, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.

In a statement Sunday, Graveline offered condolence to the family of Rookia Kalloo. Kalloo, 86, reportedly died Friday morning at a hospital in the Guyanese capital of Georgetown.

According to a local newspaper, Kalloo's family admitted her to hospital earlier in the week after she started acting strangely. Kalloo was diagnosed with a head injury and her condition rapidly deteriorated in the days that followed, the report said.

Global Affairs offered no further details about the circumstances of Kalloo's death, or information about where lived in Canada, citing the Privacy Act.

Kalloo was among 128 people aboard Fly Jamaica Flight OJ256 when it overshot the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown on Nov. 9.

The Boeing 757 was on its way to Pearson airport when problems with its hydraulic systems forced the pilot to turn back about 20 minutes after takeoff.

During landing, several of the plane's tires blew out and its right engine became dislodged from its wing. The aircraft finally came to a stop metres from a deep embankment.

A spokesperson for the Kingston, Jamaica-based airline said Saturday that it has seen no record that Kalloo was treated in hospital "for any injuries as a result of the accident.

"We are investigating the position further and lending all possible assistance and support to Mrs. Kalloo's relatives as they come to terms with their loss," the statement said.

Other passengers returned to Toronto on Friday morning following a frustrating and chaotic week trying to get home.

Some criticized Fly Jamaica for what they said was a lack of communication following the crash landing. Others alleged that valuable belongings they left behind on the plane after evacuating, such as jewellery, cash and electronics, were unaccounted for.