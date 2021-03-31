Government officials to unveil vaccine funding in Toronto
Sanofi, which has a North York facility, set to receive multi-million dollar investment
Representatives from all three levels of government will be in Toronto Wednesday morning to announce joint funding to expand Canada's vaccine manufacturing capacity.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Health Minister Patti Hajdu and Toronto Mayor John Tory are all slated to be at the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET in North York.
You'll be able to watch it live in this story.
Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and his federal counterpart, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, are also expected to be on hand.
The Toronto Star was first to report the multi-million dollar spending going to Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company that already has a facility in the city where it produces influenza vaccines. A government source confirmed to CBC News that's accurate.
The new money is expected to boost the facility's capacity to produce and distribute vaccines.
The government officials will likely take questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to be worsening again Wednesday. Ontario now has more COVID patients in intensive care than ever before, according to a daily document provided to hospitals.
On Monday, Ford warned Ontarians to not make any Easter plans ahead of the holiday weekend and hinted that more restrictions could be on the way later this week to deal with a third wave of the pandemic experts have warned is out of control.
The City of Toronto, meanwhile, continues to see the highest number of COVID cases anywhere in the province.
With files from JP Tasker
