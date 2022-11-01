Flu shots now available for Ontarians 6 months and older

Flu shots are now available to Ontarians six months and older, with thousands of new appointments open in Toronto.

This is the first batch of vaccines available to the general public. Previous immunization efforts were reserved for individuals considered high-risk.

Keeping up to date with vaccines is the best way to avoid illness and unnecessary trips to the hospital this season, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

"Getting your flu shot as early as you can helps keep each other and our most vulnerable loved ones healthy," Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.

The province is also encouraging COVID-19 booster shots, saying it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone six months and older, and the bivalent booster to those 12 and older.

The province says flu shots are available at doctors' and nurse practitioners' offices, some public health units and at participating pharmacies.

Toronto Public Health has 4,000 slots for the flu vaccine available by appointment at all six of their immunization sites. Appointments can be made using the TPH appointment booking system. Additional appointments will be added weekly into the month.

Here are some tips from TPH on how to stay clear of the flu this season in addition to the vaccine: