Flooding recedes at Union Station, Line 3 running again, after storm drenches Toronto

Flooding has receded in two entrances of Union Station after 35 millimetres of rain fell on Friday in downtown Toronto in the space of an hour.

Pedestrian walkways from Bay and York Streets to Union Station have reopened.

There's no trace of Friday's flooding except for a few small puddles and the odd pylon urging caution because of wet floors.

A yellow pylon urges caution at Union Station after flooding on late Friday afternoon in its Bay and York Street walkways. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Steve Knott, severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, based in Toronto, said Billy Bishop Airport reported that 35 millimetres of rain fell at its weather station between 4:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

A series of thunderstorms rolled through the city in the late afternoon from northwest to southeast, he said.

Another look ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/unionstationTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@unionstationTO</a>⁩ tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ns2E5AHETU">pic.twitter.com/ns2E5AHETU</a> —@airving10

In Scarborough, on the city's eastern edge, about 44 millimetres of rain fell near the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401, starting at 3:30 p.m. for about an hour.

The TTC closed Line 3 in Scarborough on Friday afternoon because of flooding at Midland Station, but it is back up and running, TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman said on Saturday.

Waldman said shuttle buses were operating during the closure, which began at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Drains at Midland station became clogged, but TTC crews have cleared them of sludge and debris, she said.

The TTC closed the line because it was concerned that the water could damage the undercarriage of the light rail cars, she said.

Line 3 reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Less humidity in forecast

The forecast for the weekend, meanwhile, calls for drier conditions, less humidity and a mix of sun and cloud, giving Toronto a chance to mop up and dry out after the storms swept through the city.

A series of thunderstorms rolled through Toronto on Friday afternoon, bringing heavy rain to some areas. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

The brief but intense storm flooded Union Station walkways on Friday afternoon, forcing officials to close the entrances until the water receded.