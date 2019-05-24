Large waves lead to 'significant flooding' on part of Toronto Island

Strong winds caused large waves that breached sandbagging efforts on part of Toronto Island Thursday evening causing "significant flooding" in some areas, officials say.

In a tweet, city spokesperson Brad Ross said the flooding is affecting homes on the island's north shore.

City staff are on site taking stock of the damage and will be working to restore barriers and pump away water overnight, Coun. Joe Cressy said in a tweet.

Neither official was able to say how many homes are affected as of Thursday evening.

Winds have caused high waves in the harbour, breaching sandbagging efforts on the north shore of Toronto island. As a result, significant flooding is occurring near homes. Staff are on site now assessing damage and will begin restoring barriers and pumping water. More to follow. —@bradrossTO

Earlier this month, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a "shoreline hazard warning," advising that water levels in Lake Ontario were approaching those seen in 2017 when floodwaters inundated the islands for months.

In the advisory on May 1st, the TRCA said levels had reached 75.5 metres — roughly the same as was seen in April 2017.

At the height of the flooding in 2017, the TRCA said, Lake Ontario had reached 75.93 metres.

Water levels in Lake Ontario generally rise through to late May or into early June, Rehana Rajabali, a TRCA senior manager of flood risk management told CBC News.