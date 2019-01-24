Flooding from melting snow and rain closes Bayview Avenue

Flooding forced Toronto police to close a stretch of Bayview Avenue overnight Thursday as the city recovers from several days of snow and rainfall.

The busy north-south arterial road is shut down in both directions from River Street to Lawren Harris Square. The closure is a precautionary measure, police said. It's not clear when Bayview may reopen to traffic.

The adjacent stretch of the Don Valley Parkway, which often becomes inundated following heavy rainfall or snow melt, is still passable and is expected to stay open throughout the morning.

Wet snow that started falling during the early morning hours is forecast to taper off by about 7 a.m., according to Environment Canada. Grey skies will give way to sunshine later in the morning, though the temperature will hover around 0 C, posing a risk of black ice in some areas.

There's a chance of flurries later in the afternoon and throughout the evening, the federal weather agency said.

Late Wednesday, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for the city that will remain in place into the morning rush hour.

"Due to the potential for further snowmelt caused by above freezing temperatures in the region, rivers within in the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions," the TRCA said.

"The water levels in some of the TRCA's watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak, including the Don River."

Drivers are advised to avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses, it added.