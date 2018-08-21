Flooding closes northbound ramp from Dundas to DVP

Heavy rain falling on the city this morning has already caused localized flooding in some areas, closing the on-ramp from Dundas Street East to the Don Valley Parkway.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of southern Ontario, warning of potentially heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for much of Tuesday.

As rain began falling early Tuesday, the city's official Twitter account for the DVP said not only was the Dundas ramp closed, but flooding also blocked the right northbound lane at Dundas.

I42215 Don Valley Parkway NB on Ramp from DUNDAS ST E: Ramp closed due to flooding. —@TO_DVP

A spokesperson for GO Transit said conditions were dry at Union Station through the morning commute, despite flooding there during a previous heavy rainfall earlier this month.

The statement from Environment Canada, issued shortly after 4 a.m., said "a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms" are expected across the region throughout the day.

"The rain is expected to be periodic in nature with significant breaks from time to time," the weather statement reads.

"However, as the air mass will be very moist, torrential downpours giving significant rainfall amounts in relatively short periods of time are likely."

The federal weather agency forecasts that between 20 and 40 mm of rain could fall by Tuesday evening. Areas that get hit with multiple thunderstorms could get "significantly higher amounts."

The rain could lead to more ponding and flooded basements, according to Mark Schuster, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"When you get significant amounts of precipitation in short periods of time that's when we start to run into problems," he said early Tuesday.

Schuster also warned that thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could be severe, largely due to potentially damaging winds.

Flood warning

Tuesday's weather is just the latest in a series of heavy downpours in the GTA this month. The region was overwhelmed by a sudden rainstorm on Aug. 7, then another system brought more showers and thunderstorms last Friday.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood outlook Monday afternoon, which is an early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts.

The agency said all rivers within the GTA are at a higher risk of hazardous conditions and flooding, so it's advising people to be cautious around all bodies of water.

The flood outlook is in effect until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, once the storm passes through by Tuesday evening, more pleasant weather will replace the humidity that's been a hallmark of the summer. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s for the rest of the week under sunny skies.