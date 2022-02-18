Flooding in Brampton forces residents out of 50 homes

Brampton residents from about 50 homes have been forced to evacuate due to flooding and still cannot return, says the city's fire chief.

Fire Chief Bill Boyes said residents evacuated from their homes in the Churchville neighbourhood on Thursday. Flooding was up to 6 feet deep in some areas, he said.

"This will be a prolonged operation," Boyes told reporters on Friday.

"The flooding now has receded a small amount but there is still significant flooding and damage to some homes down in the Churchville area."

There have been no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Boyes.

The city will be using a drone camera to assess the damage and decide on their next steps, said Michaels Parks, director of roads maintenance and operations with the City of Brampton.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes, left, and Michaels Parks, the City of Brampton's director of roads maintenance and operations, right, say about 50 homes have been evacuated due to flooding. (CBC)

The flooding damaged close to 100 homes, according to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

He said the flooding was caused by "ice damming" of a river near Churchville Park.

The Churchville area is more susceptible to flooding because it is lower than the surrounding areas, said Michael Palleschi, regional councillor for the City of Brampton.

"This time we just had that perfect storm where it was the freeze and the thaw, and what's happening with the flooding that is north of us as well," he said.

The cause of the flooding appears to be from "ice damming" at the "elbow" in the river south of the one lane bridge. Water has receded slightly since its highest level yesterday and is being monitored.

CVC staff are on site monitoring an ice jam at Churchville. For your safety, please stay away from all watercourses.

The following roads were evacuated on Thursday: