Flood warning issued for GTA, with rain, thunderstorms possible throughout the day

A flood warning has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area because all watercourses in the area are flowing higher and faster than normal.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said the GTA has already received 15 to 77 mm of rain and the area is still at risk of patchy rainfall and thunderstorms for the remainder of Sunday.

The TRCA says the Lower Don River, alone, has received 40 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours and is experiencing high water levels and volumes. That volume of water could cause flooding near ravines, areas that are low lying and next to watercourses, including some roadways.

The Lower Don River may breach its banks in the area of the Bayview Avenue extension, south of Pottery Road. The high levels could also cause ponding on the Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to obey all traffic signs and detours.

People should be cautious around all bodies of water and stay away from rivers and streams, especially in the areas that may be experiencing high flows and higher than normal water levels.

All rivers and streams in the GTA should be considered dangerous, the TRCA said.

Tornado warning issued for parts of Ontario

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect for a portion of central and eastern Ontario, including Haliburton, Peterborough, Bancroft and Ottawa.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may cause tornados.

People in the area should watch out for threatening weather conditions, including wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The federal weather agency says, if you are facing dangerous weather conditions, including the possible tornadoes, you should take cover in the lowest floor of a building away from windows and doors.