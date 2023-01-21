St. Andrew subway station closed due to flooding, streetcars on King St. to detour

St. Andrew subway station is closed after a watermain break caused flooding Saturday afternoon.

A TTC spokesperson said trains on Line 1 Yonge-University are temporarily bypassing the station due to the flooding.

As a result of the watermain break, 504 and 504B King streetcars are also taking a detour via Queen Street East and Bathurst Street.

TTC staff and plumbers are currently working to stop the flooding, a TTC spokesperson said. (Caleb Isaac/CBC)

It is unknown how long the closure will go on for.