St. Andrew subway station closed due to flooding, streetcars on King St. to detour
St. Andrew subway station is closed after a watermain break caused flooding Saturday afternoon.
Trains on Line 1 temporarily bypassing station due to flooding caused by watermain break
A TTC spokesperson said trains on Line 1 Yonge-University are temporarily bypassing the station due to the flooding.
As a result of the watermain break, 504 and 504B King streetcars are also taking a detour via Queen Street East and Bathurst Street.
TTC staff and plumbers are currently working to stop the flooding.
It is unknown how long the closure will go on for.