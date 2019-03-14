Rain and warmer temperatures could cause flooding, TRCA warns

Toronto's conservation authority warned residents on Thursday to be mindful around water over the next few days, with rain and warmer weather in the forecast increasing the risk of flooding.

"Please exercise caution around all bodies of water," a statement issued by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says.

Environment Canada expects between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain to fall on the city throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. The rain should start around 1 p.m. Meanwhile, a possible thunderstorm tonight could dump additional precipitation in a fairly short period of time, the national weather agency says.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 10 C by the late afternoon, and remain above freezing until at least the middle of next week.

Take these steps to help prevent basement flooding: clear eavestroughs & downspouts, move snow away from the foundation, channel rain & melting snow to street catch basins, clear catch basins if safe to do so. More tips: <a href="https://t.co/hEFME5zyuU">https://t.co/hEFME5zyuU</a> <a href="https://t.co/6hxcnJMB1O">pic.twitter.com/6hxcnJMB1O</a> —@cityoftoronto

"Since many rivers and streams currently have partial to full ice-cover, the rainfall and snowmelt may potentially lead to ice-jams and localized flooding near culverts, bridge piers and meanders," the TRCA says.

Large and potentially dangerous ice jams were recently observed in the Lower Humber River at Old Mill and in Duffins Creek near the border of Pickering and Ajax.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous," the TRCA continues.

The flooding alert is expected to remain in place until at least Saturday, at which point the TRCA will re-evaluate conditions.