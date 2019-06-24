Float plane crashes in Muskoka Lakes area

Transport Canada and the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a float plane crash in the Muskoka Lakes area on Sunday.

According to the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the plane crashed mid-afternoon onto Tobins Island in Lake Rosseau.

A pilot and a single passenger were on board, and neither sustained serious injuries.

Both had extricated themselves from the wreckage of the plane by the time emergency services arrived on the island.

The plane, meanwhile, appears to have been substantially damaged — though the fire department said there were no fluid leaks on the island as a result.

Its not yet known what caused the plane to crash.