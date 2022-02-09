Skip to Main Content
Police search for man seen pouring flammable liquid through Parkwoods apartment building

Toronto police are asking for the public to help identify a man seen pouring flammable liquid throughout an apartment building in the city's Parkwoods neighbourhood two months ago.

Residents ‘stopped the man’ on Dec. 8 and he fled, police say

A man who police say was seen pouring flammable liquid through a Parkwoods apartment building on Dec. 8, 2021, is seen in a surveillance photo. (Toronto Police Service)

Police were called to a building near York Mills Road and Valley Woods Road on Dec. 8, where a man had gotten inside and was pouring flammable liquid "in different areas of the building," according to a news release Wednesday.

When residents realized what was happening, they "stopped the man," who then fled.

Police have released surveillance footage of the man, described as slim, of average height and dressed in black.

He is wanted in connection with an investigation into mischief and endangering life. 

The man is described as slim, of average height and was dressed in black at the time. (Toronto Police Service)
