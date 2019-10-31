5 teens wounded in shooting in northwest Toronto, police say

Five teens were wounded in a shooting in northwest Toronto on Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

The victims, two girls and three boys, range in age from 16 to 18. The girls are 16 and 17 and the boys are between the ages of 16 and 18.

Their injuries range from serious to life-threatening, police say.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, who went to the scene, told reporters that the shooting happened in a hallway in a low-rise apartment complex on Clearview Heights near Tretheway Drive, east of Black Creek Drive.

Police were called to the residential building at about 7:30 p.m. ET.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found two victims in a hallway and two more nearby, he said, without offering more specifics. All were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took all four to hospital. The fifth victim made his or her own way to hospital and was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders say specialized units are investigating. Police have taped off the area. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Saunders said, apparently, a black sedan arrived in the area and three males got out, went into the building through a side door, and up to the hallway. Two of them opened fire. All three are believed to be in their teens to their early twenties.

The police chief said he believes the shooting was a "targeted attack."

"This is a very solvable case," Saunders said. "There is no need for this happen."

Officers found more than 20 bullet casings from the scene but have not recovered any weapons.

Saunders said the shooters are believed to have fled in the vehicle eastbound on Clearview Heights toward Tretheway Drive.

He said they were wearing dark coloured clothing and hoodies.

Officers have taped off the area around the apartment complex and Saunders said specialized Toronto police units, including the guns and gangs integrated task force, and the forensic identification unit, are investigating.

Saunders said businesses nearby have good quality video and police are asking for members of the public to come forward if they have any information.