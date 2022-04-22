No evidence to suggest Scarborough drive-by shooting was hate motivated, police say

A drive-by shooting where five men were injured in Scarborough last weekend after prayers during Ramadan was not a hate-motivated incident, Toronto police say.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue told reporters that police have found no evidence to suggest the shooting was hate motivated. Similarly, there is no evidence to suggest that the victims did anything to incite their attackers, nor were they involved in any gang activity, she said.

"We know there is understandably concern in the Muslim community," Pogue said.

"I hope that this provides some comfort to the community."

The update comes after five men were injured early Saturday morning when someone opened fire on a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, Toronto police say. The victims range in age from 28 to 35 years.

Police say it happened while a group celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan was gathered in a parking lot to discuss where to eat.

Police released a description of the vehicle Friday, saying it is a dark blue, four-door sedan, with dark wheel rims that are either custom or winter steel rims. (Toronto Police Service)

Four victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A fifth victim, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, urged authorities to find those responsible.

"I'm really upset and worried. I'm concerned. Five mature, grown, family-oriented men were shot this morning," he said last weekend.

Police released a description of the vehicle Friday, saying it is a dark blue, four-door sedan, with dark wheel rims that are either custom or winter steel rims. It was seen around 1 a.m. on the day of the shooting on Hiscock Boulevard, and was last seen northbound on Markham Road shortly after the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 43 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.