Five men injured in drive-by shooting after midnight prayers in Scarborough

Five men were injured early Saturday morning when someone opened fire on a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers in Scarborough, Toronto police say. The victims range in age from 28 to 35 years.

Acting staff supt. David Rydzik says that around 1 a.m., a group of individuals celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan gathered in a parking lot to discuss where to eat.

Rydzik says the group was "randomly attacked" in a drive-by shooting, adding that there's no information to suggest that the victims are involved in any type of criminality.

"While they were here and just getting ready to leave, shots rang out," Rydzik said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

"Unfortunately five individuals were struck by those bullets from what we believe came from perhaps a vehicle on Markham Road that was travelling by."

Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, has called on the authorities to apprehend the suspects. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Four victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A fifth victim, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

Rydzik says three of the victims have since been released from hospital.

Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, has called on the authorities to apprehend the suspects.

"I'm really upset and worried. I'm concerned. Five mature, grown, family-oriented men were shot this morning," he said.

Police earlier said suspects fled in what appears to be a blue domestic car, but according to Rydzik no information on suspects is available.

"At this point in time, I can't say for certain what vehicle was used in this particular shooting, nor do I have a suspect description at this time," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 43 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.