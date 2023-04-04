5 charged in connection with illegal activity at Woodbine Casino

Ontario Provincial Police have charged five people in connection with illegal activity at a Toronto casino.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the OPP said investigators were contacted on October 19, 2022 regarding allegations that a table games dealer was in collusion with patrons at Woodbine Casino, which is located near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 in Etobicoke.

As a result, police say four people — ranging in ages 25 to 33 — were arrested and charged with cheating at play, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. A fifth person, who is 52 years old, received the same charges in connection with the incident, as well as a charge of criminal breach of trust.

The accused have all been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at undisclosed future dates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.