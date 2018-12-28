Skip to Main Content
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Mississauga bar fight hit and run

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Mississauga bar fight hit and run

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man in an alleged hit-and-run outside a nightclub in Mississauga in which five people were hurt.

Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges

The Canadian Press ·
Peel police said at the time that the man intentionally drove into a crowd of people on a sidewalk. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man in an alleged hit-and-run outside a nightclub in Mississauga in which five people were hurt.

Peel regional police say the suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The people were hurt early Saturday at the &Company Resto Bar, where a fight spilled out onto the street.

Police say one of the people involved in the fight got into his vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, striking five people.

One victim, a 23-year-old woman, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four have minor injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories