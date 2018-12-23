5 taken to hospital after they were stuck by vehicle in Mississauga
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near a bar in Mississauga early Sunday, Peel paramedics say.
Collision occurred in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road W. and Hurontario Street
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Enfield Place and Kariya Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street, at about 2:30 a.m.
The five injured people were taken to a local hospital, according to Tim Nykamp, operations supervisor for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.
A sixth person was assessed at the scene but not transported, he added.
Peel police are investigating.