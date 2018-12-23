Skip to Main Content
5 taken to hospital after they were stuck by vehicle in Mississauga

5 taken to hospital after they were stuck by vehicle in Mississauga

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near a bar in Mississauga early Sunday, Peel paramedics say.

Collision occurred in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road W. and Hurontario Street

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police officers stand at the corner of Enfield Place and Kariya Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street, after a vehicle struck five people early Sunday. (Peel Paramedics/Twitter)

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near a bar in Mississauga early Sunday, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Enfield Place and Kariya Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street, at about 2:30 a.m.

The five injured people were taken to a local hospital, according to Tim Nykamp, operations supervisor for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

A sixth person was assessed at the scene but not transported, he added.

Peel police are investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|