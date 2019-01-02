5 teens injured, 2 critically, after vehicle leaves road in Vaughan area

Five teens were injured, two critically, after a vehicle veered off a road and struck some trees in the Vaughan area early Wednesday.

Two of the teens are in life-threatening condition. One is seriously injured, while the remaining two suffered minor injuries in the single vehicle crash, according to York Regional Police.

All five, between the ages of 15 and 17, were in one vehicle travelling westbound on King Vaughan Road, approaching Kipling Avenue, when it left the roadway "for an unknown reason" near a sharp curve and hit some trees, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 11:57 p.m.

York Regional Police say they are trying to determine why the vehicle left the roadway. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Three of the teens were rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, while the other two were taken to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. The driver was female.

Part of the front end of the vehicle, 2009 Kia Sportage, broke off in the crash, its front windshield shattered. The vehicle came to rest a short distance from the roadway.

Officers are trying to determine why the vehicle left the roadway.

Impairment doesn't appear to be factor

Det. David Pozzobon, of York Regional Police, said police are looking at whether dangerous driving was a factor.

He said there appears to be no signs of impairment.

No charges have been laid.

Two York Regional Police vehicles parked near the scene of a serious crash involving five teens early Wednesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

At the scene after the crash, Sgt. Andrew Bell, told reporters that the roadway curves in the area where the crash occurred.

"The road has a fairly sharp turn south and then it corrects back," he said. "Again, that would be speculating as to why the accident happened, but I'm sure that may have been an impact factor."

King Vaughan Road, which was closed from Kipling Avenue to Mill Road as officers investigated, has been reopened.