Brace yourselves, Toronto: The snow has arrived

It's time for those hats, scarves, and winter coats. Snow has officially fallen on Toronto.

A special weather statement has been issued for the city with a "wintry mix" of precipitation making its way to the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.

The precipitation is expected to start off as rain this evening, then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning.

CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy says we could see a few centimetres of snow accumulated by morning.

"The temperature will be right around freezing so this may make some very slick roads and also a slow morning commute."

Kennedy says flurries will taper off later in the morning, but may return in the afternoon.

Environment Canada encourages drivers to be careful and prepare for "hazardous driving conditions"

North of Toronto, lake effect snow squalls are in the forecast around Georgian Bay and some areas might receive up to 20-30 millimetres.