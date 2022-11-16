Drivers advised to slow down after first snowfall of season

Environment Canada is advising drivers in southern Ontario to slow down this morning after the first significant snowfall of the season for much of the region, including the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says people should take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas because snow has caused slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

It says drivers should watch for tail lights ahead and maintain safe distances from other cars.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow covered most of southern and eastern Ontario.

In Toronto, the dump of snow comes as contractors — newly hired by the city last December — are still in the process of delivering snow-clearing equipment.

"Contractors have been delivering the salting equipment to the yards and continue to bring in their equipment as per the agreement," the city told CBC Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said in mid-September that salting equipment was supposed to be in place by Nov. 8.

The city is set to hold an update on its winter maintenance plans on Thursday.

The first winter storm system of the year affected areas from Waterloo Region east to Cornwall and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.

Environment Canada says two more centimetres are expected in the Greater Toronto Area and five more centimetres of snow are expected in Ottawa this morning.