Toronto to launch 'pothole repair blitz' this weekend

With the city trapped in a seemingly never-ending freeze-thaw cycle, it's been a bad year for potholes. Some relief for road users may be on the way, however.

City workers will be out this weekend for Toronto's first "pothole repair blitz" of the year.

There will be some 50 crews "working up to a 12 hour day" to fill as many potholes across Toronto as possible on Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

"Crews will put in long hours, starting very early Saturday morning, to improve our roads and help residents and visitors stay safe and avoid the hassles of a damaged vehicle or bicycle," Mayor John Tory tweeted on Friday morning.

The city says it has repaired about 13,000 potholes so far in 2019, and it expects that road workers will be able to fill up to 4,000 per day during a blitz. They will be "triaged based on size, and repairs are prioritized on major roads first," the news release says.

Saturday will be the first of several planned blitzes. Drivers and transit users should expect some delays as some temporary lane closures may be required on some streets.

Each pothole costs an average of $25 to fix, according to the city, and up to $5 million has been budgeted for pothole repairs throughout the year.