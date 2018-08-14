The first posthumous track from Smoke Dawg, the rising Toronto rapper who was killed in a brazen shooting last June, has been posted online.

"No Discussion" features the performer alongside English grime artist AJ Tracey. It was posted on various streaming platforms on Monday.

The music video was filmed before Smoke Dawg's death and features him in the Regent Park neighbourhood where he grew up.

Jahvante Smart, aka Smoke Dawg, right, is seen here in a photo with Toronto rapper Drake. (Instagram)

"No Discussion" was produced by Murda Beatz, known for his work on songs with rappers Travis Scott, G-Eazy and Drake. It's one of a number of tracks expected to appear on Smoke Dawg's forthcoming EP "Struggle Before Glory."

Smoke Dawg, born Jahvante Smart, was considered one of Toronto's most promising young rappers after joining Drake on his Boy Meets World tour in Europe.

He was one of two men killed on June 30 in Toronto's Entertainment District. The other was Ernest Modekwe, brand manager for hip-hop collective Prime Boys.